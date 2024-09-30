On September 29, 2024 Bob Vylan played at the Velvet Underground in Toronto, Ontario. Jigsaw Youth opened the show. Bob Vylan released their album Humble As The Sun earlier this year. They are currently touring the US and Canada and will be touring Europe and the UK starting in late October. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch all of the action. Check out his photos below!
(No script? View on Flickr)
Powered by flickr embed.
About the Photographer
Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.