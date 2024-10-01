The HIRS Collective have announced US tour dates for December. HIRS Collective released their album We’re Still Here in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|12/2
|Manassas VA
|Salisbury Center
|12/3
|Johnson City TN
|The Hideaway
|12/4
|Chattanooga TN
|Dragon's Roast
|12/5
|Pensacola FL
|Handlebar
|12/6
|Baton Rouge LA
|Brickyard South
|12/7
|Houston TX
|NO SLEEP FEST
|12/10
|Hattiesburg MS
|Spectrum Center
|12/11
|Athens GA
|World Famous
|12/12
|Asheville NC
|The Odd
|12/13
|Raleigh NC
|Kings
|12/14
|Virginia Beach VA
|Taphouse Grill