The HIRS Collective announce US tour dates

The HIRS Collective
by Tours

The HIRS Collective have announced US tour dates for December. HIRS Collective released their album We’re Still Here in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
12/2Manassas VASalisbury Center
12/3Johnson City TNThe Hideaway
12/4Chattanooga TNDragon's Roast
12/5Pensacola FLHandlebar
12/6Baton Rouge LABrickyard South
12/7Houston TXNO SLEEP FEST
12/10Hattiesburg MSSpectrum Center
12/11Athens GAWorld Famous
12/12Asheville NCThe Odd
12/13Raleigh NCKings
12/14Virginia Beach VATaphouse Grill