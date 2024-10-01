Listen to the new album by Photocopy!

Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the debut full-length album by Oklahoma City-based alt rockers Photocopy! The album is called Weakness Beyond Control and features 10 rocking tracks. Speaking to Punknews about the album the band said,



”Weakness Beyond Control is our debut studio LP. With influences in emo, shoegaze, post punk, and 90’s alt while keeping melodic sensibility at the forefront, we bring a new offering to a budding scene. The album is the our greatest effort yet, and a good sign of what’s to come.”

Weakness Beyond Control will be out everywhere on October 2. Photocopy will be playing their album release show at Resonant Head in Oklahoma City on October 5 with Mad Honey, Sunfo, and Lust Online. Listen to the album below!v