Koyo to release new EP, share “Ten Digits Away (Deluxe)” video

Koyo have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Mile A Minute and will be out on November 12 via Pure Noise Records. The band has released a video for their song “Ten Digits Away (Deluxe)” which is a reworked version of “Ten Digits Away” which originally appeared on their 2023 album Would You Miss It?. Koyo will be touring the US with The Story So Far starting in November. Check out the video and tracklist below.