Gang of Four announce final North American tour

Gang of Four announce final North American tour
by Tours

Gang of Four have announced that they will be breaking up following a North American tour. The tour is called ‘The Long Goodbye’ and the band will be playing their debut album Entertainment in full on each date to celebrate its 45th anniversary. The band will be playing a greatest hits set following their full album set. Tickets go on sale on October 4. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 20Crystal BallroomBoston, MA
Apr 22FairmountMontreal, QC
Apr 23Axis ClubToronto, ON
Apr 24Sony HallNew York, NY
Apr 259:30 ClubWashington, DC
Apr 27Cat’s CradleChapel Hill, NC
Apr 29Variety PlayhouseAtlanta, GA
May 01Granada ThaterDallas, TX
May 02Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX
May 05Basement EastNashville, TN
May 07Magic BagDetroit, MI
May 08Bottom LoungeChicago, IL
May 09VivariumMilwaukee, WI
May 10Fine LineMinneapolis, MN
May 12WaveWichita, KS
May 13KnuckleheadsKansas City, MO
May 15Gothic TheatreDetroit, MI
May 16Mesa TheaterGrand Junction, CO
May 18Treefort Music HallBoise, ID
May 20Neptune TheatreSeattle, WA
May 21Aladdin TheaterPortland, OR
May 23ChapelSan Francisco, CA
May 26Pappy and Harriet’sPioneertown, CA
May 28Fonda TheatreLos Angeles, CA
May 29Music BoxSan Diego, CA