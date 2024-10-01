Gang of Four have announced that they will be breaking up following a North American tour. The tour is called ‘The Long Goodbye’ and the band will be playing their debut album Entertainment in full on each date to celebrate its 45th anniversary. The band will be playing a greatest hits set following their full album set. Tickets go on sale on October 4. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 20
|Crystal Ballroom
|Boston, MA
|Apr 22
|Fairmount
|Montreal, QC
|Apr 23
|Axis Club
|Toronto, ON
|Apr 24
|Sony Hall
|New York, NY
|Apr 25
|9:30 Club
|Washington, DC
|Apr 27
|Cat’s Cradle
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Apr 29
|Variety Playhouse
|Atlanta, GA
|May 01
|Granada Thater
|Dallas, TX
|May 02
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|May 05
|Basement East
|Nashville, TN
|May 07
|Magic Bag
|Detroit, MI
|May 08
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|May 09
|Vivarium
|Milwaukee, WI
|May 10
|Fine Line
|Minneapolis, MN
|May 12
|Wave
|Wichita, KS
|May 13
|Knuckleheads
|Kansas City, MO
|May 15
|Gothic Theatre
|Detroit, MI
|May 16
|Mesa Theater
|Grand Junction, CO
|May 18
|Treefort Music Hall
|Boise, ID
|May 20
|Neptune Theatre
|Seattle, WA
|May 21
|Aladdin Theater
|Portland, OR
|May 23
|Chapel
|San Francisco, CA
|May 26
|Pappy and Harriet’s
|Pioneertown, CA
|May 28
|Fonda Theatre
|Los Angeles, CA
|May 29
|Music Box
|San Diego, CA