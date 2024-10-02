Green Day banned from two radio stations in Las Vegas

Following some comments frontman Billie Joe Armstrong made on stage on September 20 in San Francisco, California Green Day has been banned from multiple radio stations in Las Vegas. He spoke against the decision from Oakland Athletics team owner John Fisher to move the baseball team to Las Vegas saying, “We don’t take shit from people like fucking John Fisher. I hate Las Vegas. It’s the worst shithole in America”. Las Vegas radio stations KOMP 92.3 and X107.5 took offence to that and both said they would stop playing the band’s music with KOMP posting on Instagram, “KOMP 92.3 has pulled any and all Green Day from our playlist. It’s not us, Billie…it’s you. #vegas4ever” along with a photo of the band with a line through them. X107.5 released a statement on their website that reads in part,



”Well, Sin City heard him loud and clear—and X107.5 is not having it. In response to Armstrong’s inflammatory comments, the station is banning all Green Day music, effective immediately.”

Billie Joe Armstrong has spoken several times about his disappointment in the team moving away from Oakland including a post on Instagram last week which shows him as a kid wearing an Oakland A’s hat and reads,



”Me playing in the sand with my Oakland A’s hat. Must be around 6 years old.. the athletics leaving Oakland is devastating. I feel for all the fans and the people that will lose their jobs because of greed.. 3 sports teams have left Oakland in the past 5 years Leaving a cultural hole in the east bay hearts and sport. I DO believe that Oakland will come back from this.. I’ll always remember driving to del Norte bart station taking the train to the games. Some of my favorite memories. My 4th grade teacher used to have the radio on in class so we can hear if Ricky Henderson was going to break the stolen base record. He did. Family friends crazy George Billy Ball.. This one hurts”

Back in August, he also posted a video on Instagram painting over the Oakland A’s logo when the band played at the Rogers Centre (home of the Blue Jays) in Toronto. Green Day released their album Saviors earlier this year. The band will be playing their first show in Indonesia show since 1996 and playing in Thailand in February. They will also be headlining Lollapalooza India along with touring Australia with AFI in March. See the posts below.