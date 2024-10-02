by John Gentile
The Record Store Day black Friday list has been released. It's a little light on punk rock. Ramones are releasing a vinyl version of their greatest hits record from the 2000s. Rage Against The Machine are releasing a vinyl version of Democratic National Convention 2000. Tegan And Sara are re-releasing So Jealous. Jane's addiction are releasing a new single. Gaslight anthem are re-releasing Live at park avenue. There are a few other punk and punkish records, including an English beat reissue. RSD is the day after Black friday nationwide. You can see the list here.