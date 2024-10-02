This Is Not Croydon Fest has announced its lineup for 2025. Stubborn All-Stars, The Pietasters, The Scofflaws, Catbite, Big D and The Kids Table, J. Navarro and the Traitors, The Abrupters, The Bandulus, Bite Me Bambi, Brunt of It, Buck-O-Nine, Girth Control, Hub City Stompers, Kill Lincoln, Mephiskapheles, The Phensic, The Planet Smashers, The Heavy Beat, PWRUP, Random Hand, The Readymen (reunion), Sgt. Scag, and Westbound Train will be playing. This Is Not Croydon Fest will take place on April 25-27, 2025 at the Broken Goblet in Bensalem, PA.
