3 hours ago by Em Moore

San Jose, California-based Pacing, the songwriting project of Katie McTigue, has signed to Asian Man Records. The video announcing her singing was created by Brett Koehn. Pacing released two singles and a covers EP so far this year and released her album Real poetry is always about plants and birds and trees and the animals and milk and honey breathing in the pink but real life is behind a screen in 2023. Check out the video below.