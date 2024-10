11 hours ago by John Gentile

Today, we are pleased to debut the new track by The Old Ceremony!

"Valerie Solanas" is off the band's upcoming album Earthbound. The track finds the band detailing Andy Warhol getting shot as they charge forward with a muscular, buzzing riff. There are echoes of Mountain Goats and Ramones and frankly, the track kind of rules. If you like the kind-of-odd '90s rock stuff, you will love this. Check it out below.