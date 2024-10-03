Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Nashville-based ska punks Stuck Lucky! The video is for their new song “Monsterpigeatsjesus” and was shot and edited by John Pata. Speaking to Punknews about the video (specifically about the mozzarella sticks and marinara sauce that appears in the video) trombonist and vocalist Will said,



"The worst-tasting marinara sauce I've ever had. Don't shotgun three jars. My advice to you.”

“Monsterpigeatsjesus” is off Stuck Lucky’s upcoming album Counting Curses which will be out on October 8 via Ska Punk International. Watch the video below!