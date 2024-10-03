Seoul-based hardcore punks Slant have announced US tour dates for November. The band released their three-song Demo 2023 in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 07
|Foto Club
|Philadelphia, PA
|Nov 08
|Sammy’s Patio
|Revere, MA
|Nov 09
|Ask a punk
|New York City, NY
|Nov 10
|Shore Style Collective
|Long Branch, NJ
|Nov 12
|West Penn Rec Center
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Nov 13
|Atlas Brew Works
|Washington, DC
|Nov 14
|Warehouse
|Richmond, VA
|Nov 15
|Kings
|Raleigh, NC
|Nov 16
|The Spot
|Orlando, FL
|Nov 17
|529
|Atlanta, GA