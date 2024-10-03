Slant to tour US

Slant
by Tours

Seoul-based hardcore punks Slant have announced US tour dates for November. The band released their three-song Demo 2023 in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 07Foto ClubPhiladelphia, PA
Nov 08Sammy’s PatioRevere, MA
Nov 09Ask a punkNew York City, NY
Nov 10Shore Style CollectiveLong Branch, NJ
Nov 12West Penn Rec CenterPittsburgh, PA
Nov 13Atlas Brew WorksWashington, DC
Nov 14WarehouseRichmond, VA
Nov 15KingsRaleigh, NC
Nov 16The SpotOrlando, FL
Nov 17529Atlanta, GA