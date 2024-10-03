The Briefs re-release 'Singles Only', will tour with Fanclub and Me First

The Briefs are re-releasing a Deluxe Vinyl Version of their compilation Singles Only . The new version comes with a flexi disc that has two unreleased tracks. That's out October 31 via Strange Club records. the band is also touring USA with Fanclub and the UK with Me first and the gimme gimmes . You can see all the details below. LP with a limited 500 pressing with 3 variant colors, that includes a bonus Flexi 7" with unreleased songs, a 16x20 poster

Only

SIDE A

POOR AND WEIRD 2.14

ROTTEN LOVE 3.30

I THINK MY BABY IS A COMMUNIST 2.20

SILVER BULLET 1.07

C’MON SQUASH ME LIKE A BUG 2.37

BENNY’S GOT A CIGARETTE 1.54

KIDS LAUGH AT YOU 2.30

SHES'S THE RAT 2.13

SIDE B

SHE’S ABRASIVE 2.29

LIKE A HEART ATTACK 3.03

LOVE AND ULCERS 2.16

WE AMERICANS 2.07

LOOKING THROUGH GARY GLITTERS EYES 2.33

AIN’T IT THE TRUTH 2.38

THIS AGE 3.11

MEDICATION 2.37

FLEXI

SIDE A

HUMAN THERMOMETER (ALTERNATE MIX) PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

NAUGHTY NAUGHTY

The Briefs 25th Anniversary Tour 2024 USA with Fanclub

November 6th @ Twilight Cafe - Portland, OR

7th @ Freakout Fest - Seattle, WA

8th @ Bottom Of The Hill - San Francisco, CA

9th @ The Casbah - San Diego, CA

10th Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA

11th @ The Moroccan, Los Angeles, CA

UK with Me First and the Gimme Gimmes

December 4th Bristol @ SWX

5th Norwich @ UEA

6th Wolverhampton @ KK's Steelmill

7th Newcastle @ NX

8th Glasgow @ Garage

10th Manchester @ New Century Hall

11th Nottingham @ Rock City

13th London @ Electric Brixton