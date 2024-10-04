Chicago-based ska punk band Still Alive have released a video their final song “Make Melodies”. The song is available digitally via Bad Time Records. The band announced they would be breaking up earlier this week in an Instagram post which reads,



”Our time has run out. Over the last 15 years, we’ve had a blast traveling across the country playing our songs and meeting new friends. Words cannot express our gratitude for the support we received. Thank you to all the kind folks that put us up, booked a show, cooked us a meal, bought a shirt, or sang along. Stay tuned for shows. We’ll see ya around”

Still Alive have a handful of shows booked for later this month including a performance at Fest. The band released four albums the last of which was a split with Stuck Lucky in 2020. The band released their EP Voices in 2023. Check out the video, dates, and the band’s statement in full below.