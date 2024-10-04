Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by The Black Pacific! It’s for “I Think I’m Paranoid” and was directed by JP Cordero and Felony Ron McIntyre. Speaking to Punknews about the video Jim Lindberg said,



“We are very happy to share the music video for the opening track ‘I Think I'm Paranoid’, off our new album Here Comes Our Wave. A huge thank you to JP Cordero and Felony Ron McIntyre and crew for helping direct, film, and edit the video - and to all my friends and family who appeared in the video, especially my mom.“

”I Think I’m Paranoid” is off The Black Pacific’s new album Here Comes Our Wave which is available now via Dine Alone Records. Keep your ears peeled for a new episode of the Punknews Podcast with Jim soon. Watch the video below!