The new tune by Bumsy and the Moochers is a ska song about how Tom Delonge was right about aliens

Bumsy and the Moochers are going to put out a new EP! It's called Anywhere But Here and it's out November 1st, 2024 via sellt he Heart Records.

Bumsy and the Moochers are an unapologetically ska band ands they kick out bouncing, high energy ska music. You two-tone and third-wave maniacs will eat this up… especially since the new song, "Please abduct me," is about how Tom Delonge was right about aliens.

Singer Caitlin Edwards spoke to Punknews, "With all the alien news coming out, we thought as a band we should write a song about how Tom Delonge was right. I wrote the song in 30 minutes. The song’s about fully believing that there are aliens and how I want them to abduct me from a planet that’s going downhill (earth)."

You can pick up the EP here and hear the new tune below, right now!