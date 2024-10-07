Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Avengers have announced California tour dates for this November and December. Zeros 77 will be joining them on all dates and The Brat will be joining them on December 1 in Los Angeles. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 29
|The Casbah
|San Diego, CA
|Nov 30
|The Wayfarer
|Costa Mesa, CA
|Dec 01
|Lodge Room
|Los Angeles, CA (w/The Brat)
|Dec 05
|Cafe Colonial
|Sacramento, CA
|Dec 06
|Felton Music Hall
|Felton, CA
|Dev 07
|Thee Stork Club
|Oakland, CA