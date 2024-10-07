Riot Fest release statement regarding fan who died from injuries sustained at the festival

Riot Fest released a statement on October 4 addressing the death of Stephen Shult who was injured at the festival on September 22. The statement was posted on the festival’s Instagram page and reads,



Riot Fest Community,

We are heartbroken to share that a festival attendee passed away yesterday. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly challenging time.

The health, safety, and well-being of our fans and community have always been our top priority. We are aware of the various speculations surrounding this tragedy, including claims that it may be linked to the Slayer crowd. However, we want to clarify that this is not the case. The on-site medical team responded to this medical incident, near the Ferris Wheel area, prior to Slayer's performance. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be sharing further details.

We ask our community to come together, support one another, and keep those affected in their thoughts.