Green Day release 3 tracks from 20th anniversary edition of 'American Idiot', perform at AMAs

Green Day have released three new songs from their upcoming 20th anniversary edition of American Idiot. The songs are demo versions of “Jesus of Suburbia” and “Shoplifter” and a live version of “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” which was recorded at Irving Plaza. The 20th-anniversary box set will be out on October 25.

Green Day also took to the stage as part of the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special and performed “Dilemma” off their album Saviors which was released earlier this year. The band will be playing their first show in Indonesia show since 1996 and playing in Thailand in February. They will also be headlining Lollapalooza India along with touring Australia with AFI in March. See the songs and video below.