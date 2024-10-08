Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes to go on hiatus following upcoming tour

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes have announced that they will be going on hiatus following their upcoming tour of Europe and the UK . The band announced this in an Instagram statement which reads,



”Nine years, five albums, hundreds of stages shared all over the world and our songs sung with each and every one of you.

It is with sadness we announce the Rattlesnakes are taking a hiatus.

From the deepest lows to the highest highs, in grief, in anger, and in joy, our band has been a celebration of being alive no matter the circumstances.

We want to send our love and thanks to the band—Gareth, Tank, Elliot, and Mitch. It’s been a privilege to share the stage with some of the best musicians we know.

Please join us in celebration of the songs that changed our lives. Our UK and European tour will go ahead, and we look forward to seeing you all on the dance floor.

With love, Frank & Dean”