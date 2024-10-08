Peter Murphy of Bauhaus releases two live albums, including one highlighting his cover tracks

Peter Murphy of Bauhaus has released two new live albums, both out via Silver Shade/Cadiz Music. The first album is simply called Peter Live Volume One Covers and highlights songs he has covered live. among the choices are covers of Iggy Pop, Joy Division, Nine Inch Nails, Magazine, Prince, Elvis, and David Bowie. Ther second is called Peter Live Volume Two: Blender Theatre NYC 2008. That release is mostly Murphy's solo cuts with a few Bauhaus and cover tunes thrown in. Both are out now.
Volume 1
Funtime
Transmission
Final Solution
Space Oddity
Purple Rain
The Light Pours Out Of Me
Love Me Tender
Hurt
Volume 2
Ziker
The Line Between The Devil's Teeth
Disappearing In Her Hand
Burning From The Inside
Gliding Like A Whale
Marlene Dietrich's Favourite Poem
I'll Fall With Your Knife
The Sweetest Drop
Crystal Wrists
Huuvola
Deep Ocean
Vast Sea
The Three Shadows Part One
A Strange Kind Of Love/Bela Lugosi's Dead
She's In Parties/Be My Wife
Adrenaline
Cuts You Up
All Night Long
Final Solution
Your Face (CD Only Bonus Track)