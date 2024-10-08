Peter Murphy of Bauhaus releases two live albums, including one highlighting his cover tracks

Peter Murphy of Bauhaus has released two new live albums, both out via Silver Shade/Cadiz Music. The first album is simply called Peter Live Volume One Covers and highlights songs he has covered live. among the choices are covers of Iggy Pop, Joy Division, Nine Inch Nails, Magazine, Prince, Elvis, and David Bowie. Ther second is called Peter Live Volume Two: Blender Theatre NYC 2008. That release is mostly Murphy's solo cuts with a few Bauhaus and cover tunes thrown in. Both are out now.