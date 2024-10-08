Hopeless in discussions to buy Fat Wreck Chords

Early today, rumors began to spread that Hopeless Records purchased Fat Wreck Chords. We reached out to Fat Wreck Chords for confirmation. Fat responded that Hopeless and Fat were in discussions regarding the purchase of Fat, but did not state that Fat had in fact been purchased. As you know, Fat is owned by Fat Mike of Nofx and Erin Burkett. This past weekend was Nofx's final show, which may be a coincidence. We'll keep you updated if there is confirmation of a sale of the label.