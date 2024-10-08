On October 7, 2024 Yard Act took the stage at The Concert Hall in Toronto, Ontario. Omni opened the show. Yard Act are currently touring North America and will be touring the UK, Australia, China, South Korea, and Japan in November. The band released their album Where’s My Utopia? earlier this year. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch all of the action. Check out his photos below!
About the Photographer
Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.