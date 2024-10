14 hours ago by Em Moore

Tokyo-based hardcore band Kruelty have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Profane Usurpation which will be out on November 22 via Closed Casket Activities. The band has also released a video for the title track which was created by Seijiro Nishimi. Kruelty released their album Untopia in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.