13 hours ago by John Gentile

Green Day will be releasing a "demastered" version of dookie. This version finds them loading tracks from the album onto… unusual formats… The band has put tracks onto various devices such as Teddy Ruxpin, Billy the singing bass, an electric toothbrush, a floppy disk, a wax cylinder, an X-ray (in homage to Russian x-ray records), and other items. the catch is that there is only one of each item and you have to enter for a chance to buy any of them. You can see them here.