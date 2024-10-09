Bouncing Souls announce details for 'Home for the Holidays' shows

by Festivals & Events

The Bouncing Souls have announced that they will be bringing their ‘Home for the Holidays’ shows back this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stone Pony. The shows will run from December 28-30 at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Strike Anywhere, Tim Barry, Gimme Drugs, Dave Hause and the Mermaid, The Ratchets, Seaside Caves, The Pietasters, Beach Rats, and The Kilograms will be joining them on select dates. See the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Dec 28The Stone PonyAsbury Park, NJw/Strike Anywhere, Tim Barry, Gimme Drugs
Dec 29The Stone PonyAsbury Park, NJw/Dave Hause and the Mermaid, The Ratchets, Seaside Caves
Dec 30The Stone PonyAsbury Park, NJw/The Pietasters, Beach Rats, The Kilograms