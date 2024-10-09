The Bouncing Souls have announced that they will be bringing their ‘Home for the Holidays’ shows back this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stone Pony. The shows will run from December 28-30 at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Strike Anywhere, Tim Barry, Gimme Drugs, Dave Hause and the Mermaid, The Ratchets, Seaside Caves, The Pietasters, Beach Rats, and The Kilograms will be joining them on select dates. See the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Dec 28
|The Stone Pony
|Asbury Park, NJ
|w/Strike Anywhere, Tim Barry, Gimme Drugs
|Dec 29
|The Stone Pony
|Asbury Park, NJ
|w/Dave Hause and the Mermaid, The Ratchets, Seaside Caves
|Dec 30
|The Stone Pony
|Asbury Park, NJ
|w/The Pietasters, Beach Rats, The Kilograms