Check out the new album by Death Doula!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new album by Death Doula… it's a post-punk meets goth meets shoe gaze slammer! Do you like heavy, astral, scary music? You'll love this.

The band is from Portland and they sound like it. A cold, menace hangs over the haunting instrumentation while the band spits out enigmatic poetry about heartbreak. Whoa. their debut album, Love Spells bends a gothy framework around a sort of indie rock perspective and is a sweeping, sometime s dark, sometimes romantic iceberg that floats in the air… or something heavy and spacey like that.

Speaking to Punknews about the album, Death Dula's Kerry Jones said, "Love Spells is a collection of songs chronicling the romance of me, lead singer and guitarist of Death Doula, and Kyle, our baritone guitarist. From our first date on New Year's Eve 2021 where we collaborated for the first time and made a demo for Disembark, through my grandmother dying, friendships ending, housemates changing, and a host of personal health issues, this album tells the story of us. "

Death Doula'as new album iks out Friday… but you can hear the whole thing below, right now.