9 hours ago by Em Moore

Montreal-based Yoo Doo Right have released a video for their new song “Eager Glacier”. The video was created by Stacy Lee. The song is off their upcoming album From the Heights of Our Pastureland which will be out on November 8 via Mothland. Yoo Doo Right released The Sacred Fuck EP earlier this year and released A Murmur, Boundless to the East in 2022. Check out the video below.