Career Day have announced Midwestern US tour dates for November. Watermedown will be joining them on all dates except for their Brooklyn show on November 8. Career Day will be touring down to Fest starting next week and released their EP I'll Always Be This earlier this year. We spoke to lead vocalist Desmond Zantua about the EP last month and you can read that right here. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Nov 08
|Purgatory
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Ultra Deluxe, With Sails Ahead, Ok Cuddle
|Nov 09
|Mr. Roboto Project
|Pittsburgh, PA
|w/Watermedown, 5ever, Sunday Morning, Go For The Gold
|Nov 10
|Venue TBA
|Bowling Green, OH
|w/Watermedown, Other Mother, One Billion Lions
|Nov 11
|Dirty Dungarees
|Columbus, OH
|w/Watermedown, Year Twins, Saynt Bernard
|Nov 12
|The Eleventh House
|Lafayette, IN
|w/Watermedown, Nellie Bly
|Nov 14
|My Place Ohio
|Chicago, IL
|w/Watermedown, phantomwise, Rocky Point Holiday
|Nov 15
|Promenade Artesan
|Trenton, MI
|w/Watermedown, Visitor Pass, no problemo!, Lester.
|Nov 16
|It’s A Kling Thing!
|Akron, OH
|w/Watermedown, Who Saved Who, dome test
|Nov 17
|JB Lovedrafts
|Harrisburg, PA
|w/Watermedown, canopy cover