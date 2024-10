Tours 6 hours ago by Em Moore

Career Day have announced Midwestern US tour dates for November. Watermedown will be joining them on all dates except for their Brooklyn show on November 8. Career Day will be touring down to Fest starting next week and released their EP I'll Always Be This earlier this year. We spoke to lead vocalist Desmond Zantua about the EP last month and you can read that right here. Check out the dates below.