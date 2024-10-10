Career Day to tour Midwestern US

Career Day
by Tours

Career Day have announced Midwestern US tour dates for November. Watermedown will be joining them on all dates except for their Brooklyn show on November 8. Career Day will be touring down to Fest starting next week and released their EP I'll Always Be This earlier this year. We spoke to lead vocalist Desmond Zantua about the EP last month and you can read that right here. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Nov 08PurgatoryBrooklyn, NYw/Ultra Deluxe, With Sails Ahead, Ok Cuddle
Nov 09Mr. Roboto ProjectPittsburgh, PAw/Watermedown, 5ever, Sunday Morning, Go For The Gold
Nov 10Venue TBABowling Green, OHw/Watermedown, Other Mother, One Billion Lions
Nov 11Dirty DungareesColumbus, OHw/Watermedown, Year Twins, Saynt Bernard
Nov 12The Eleventh HouseLafayette, INw/Watermedown, Nellie Bly
Nov 14My Place OhioChicago, ILw/Watermedown, phantomwise, Rocky Point Holiday
Nov 15Promenade ArtesanTrenton, MIw/Watermedown, Visitor Pass, no problemo!, Lester.
Nov 16It’s A Kling Thing!Akron, OHw/Watermedown, Who Saved Who, dome test
Nov 17JB LovedraftsHarrisburg, PAw/Watermedown, canopy cover