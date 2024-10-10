Listen to the new song by From Starlight!

Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new song by Albany, New York-based pop-punk band From Starlight! The song is called “One Chance”. Speaking to Punknews about the track guitarist Chris Stein said,



”What a common tale: Adam had a long-distance relationship with his high school sweetheart in college. Of course - distance is tough. He met someone at school who he connected with on a deep level. Because he was in a relationship, he pushed that person away. Only later when his partner left him did he think back - not to cheat, but to build up that friendship more because he lost a lot in the attempts to isolate from temptation. He asked me to write a song about it….. this is what I came up with. The speaker is the pretender- denying that there is something real and not acting on it. Sometimes we need to keep doors open rather than slamming them shut.

We often act out of nobility when in reality, we’re all just human. I think part of that chasing this higher self ideal is in this as well. We just doing the best we can but it’s sometimes better to act than regret. . Those are the types of emotions and cognitions I was weighing as I wrote this.”