Today we are super stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by Southern California’s Bite Me Bambi! The video is for their new song “Do the Damned” and was directed by Chris Graue. Speaking to Punknews about the song and video, vocalist and guitarist Tahlena Chikami said,



”’Do The Damned’ is a song about deciding not to be a people pleaser anymore. We wanted the video to reflect that same attitude. Drawing inspiration from the viral Wednesday Addams dance, our choreographer, Kimmay Evans, brought to life a vision full of IDGAF energy. The video was executed by director Chris Graue and features Colby Rodgers of Strawberry Fuzz, who we’ll be on tour with in December. We hope ‘Do The Damned’ will inspire you to start your own cult."

”Do The Damned” will be streaming everywhere tomorrow and will be on Bite Me Bambi’s new EP Eat This which will be out in early 2025. Bite Me Bambi will be touring the US this November with Barstool Preachers and you can see those dates below. Watch the video for “Do The Damned” right now!