Today we are super stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by Southern California’s Bite Me Bambi! The video is for their new song “Do the Damned” and was directed by Chris Graue. Speaking to Punknews about the song and video, vocalist and guitarist Tahlena Chikami said,
”’Do The Damned’ is a song about deciding not to be a people pleaser anymore. We wanted the video to reflect that same attitude. Drawing inspiration from the viral Wednesday Addams dance, our choreographer, Kimmay Evans, brought to life a vision full of IDGAF energy. The video was executed by director Chris Graue and features Colby Rodgers of Strawberry Fuzz, who we’ll be on tour with in December. We hope ‘Do The Damned’ will inspire you to start your own cult."
”Do The Damned” will be streaming everywhere tomorrow and will be on Bite Me Bambi’s new EP Eat This which will be out in early 2025. Bite Me Bambi will be touring the US this November with Barstool Preachers and you can see those dates below. Watch the video for “Do The Damned” right now!
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 05
|The Woodshop
|Brooklyn, NY
|Nov 06
|Mohawk Place
|Buffalo, NY
|Nov 07
|Smalls
|Detroit, MI
|Nov 08
|Melody Inn
|Indianapolis, IN
|Nov 09
|The Liars Club
|Chicago, IL
|Nov 12
|HQ
|Denver, CO
|Nov 13
|Quarters DLC
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Nov 15
|Funhouse
|Seattle, WA
|Nov 16
|The High Water
|Portland, OR
|Nov 17
|Volcanic Theater Pub
|Bend, OR
|Nov 20
|The Dip
|Redding, CA
|Nov 21
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|Nov 22
|The Ranch House
|Sparks, NV
|Nov 23
|Goldfield Trading Post
|Sacramento, CA
|Nov 24
|Moe’s Alley
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Nov 27
|Sinwave
|Las Vegas, NV
|Nov 29
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA
|Nov 30
|Alex’s Bar
|Long Beach, CA