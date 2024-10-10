Watch the new video by Bite Me Bambi!

Bite Me Bambi
by Exclusive Videos

Today we are super stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by Southern California’s Bite Me Bambi! The video is for their new song “Do the Damned” and was directed by Chris Graue. Speaking to Punknews about the song and video, vocalist and guitarist Tahlena Chikami said,

”’Do The Damned’ is a song about deciding not to be a people pleaser anymore. We wanted the video to reflect that same attitude. Drawing inspiration from the viral Wednesday Addams dance, our choreographer, Kimmay Evans, brought to life a vision full of IDGAF energy. The video was executed by director Chris Graue and features Colby Rodgers of Strawberry Fuzz, who we’ll be on tour with in December. We hope ‘Do The Damned’ will inspire you to start your own cult."

”Do The Damned” will be streaming everywhere tomorrow and will be on Bite Me Bambi’s new EP Eat This which will be out in early 2025. Bite Me Bambi will be touring the US this November with Barstool Preachers and you can see those dates below. Watch the video for “Do The Damned” right now!

DateVenueCity
Nov 05The WoodshopBrooklyn, NY
Nov 06Mohawk PlaceBuffalo, NY
Nov 07SmallsDetroit, MI
Nov 08Melody InnIndianapolis, IN
Nov 09The Liars ClubChicago, IL
Nov 12HQDenver, CO
Nov 13Quarters DLCSalt Lake City, UT
Nov 15FunhouseSeattle, WA
Nov 16The High WaterPortland, OR
Nov 17Volcanic Theater PubBend, OR
Nov 20The DipRedding, CA
Nov 21Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CA
Nov 22The Ranch HouseSparks, NV
Nov 23Goldfield Trading PostSacramento, CA
Nov 24Moe’s AlleySanta Cruz, CA
Nov 27SinwaveLas Vegas, NV
Nov 29Soda BarSan Diego, CA
Nov 30Alex’s BarLong Beach, CA