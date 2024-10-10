Sum 41's Deryck Whibley says he was sexually abused by band's manager for years

In his new memoir, Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley says he was sexually abused by the band's first manager for years. Whibley states that when Sum 41 was just getting started, Greig Nori of Treble Charger started to help the band and became the band's manager. However, when Whibley was 16 and Nori was 34, Nori began to groom Whibley and then started a pattern of sexual and mental abuse that lasted a number of years. Whibley states that he has never told his bandmates or family, as detailed in his new book Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell. Whibley talked about the issue with the LA times. Nori did not issue a response when asked for comment by LA times.