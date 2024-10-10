Episode #669 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Em and John talk about the rumours around Hopeless being in talks to buy Fat Wreck Chords, Tetchy’s video for “Mommy”, Green Day releasing songs from Dookie on Teddy Ruxpins, Big Mouth Basses, and floppy disks, Scowl’s new song “Special”, and the underwhelming Record Store Day Black Friday list. Listen to the episode below!