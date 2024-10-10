Episode #669 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Em and John talk about the rumours around Hopeless being in talks to buy Fat Wreck Chords, Tetchy’s video for “Mommy”, Green Day releasing songs from Dookie on Teddy Ruxpins, Big Mouth Basses, and floppy disks, Scowl’s new song “Special”, and the underwhelming Record Store Day Black Friday list. Listen to the episode below!
Previous StoryContests: Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Julie in Toronto!!
You can now buy Green Day's 'Dookie' on a Teddy Ruxpin... well one person can
Scowl release "Special" music video, sign to Dead Oceans
Green Day release 3 tracks from 20th anniversary edition of 'American Idiot', perform at AMAs
Scowl recording at Studio 4
Tetchy release video for "Mommy"
Green Day banned from two radio stations in Las Vegas
Green Day perform “Bobby Sox” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
Green Day and AFI announce Australia shows
Green Day to play India for the first time as headliners of Lollapalooza
The Linda Lindas: "No Obligation"