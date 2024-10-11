A Constant Knowledge of Death release 'Appendix I: Revisions and Annotations'

A Constant Knowledge of Death have released their retrospective album called Appendix I: Revisions and Annotations. The album features re-recorded, remixed, reimagined, and live tracks from each of the band’s first seven albums along with remixes of songs from Aki McCullough's solo project ameokama and James Goldmann's solo project Blade of Marrow. It was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Aki and James at Nu House Studios. A Constant Knowledge of Death will be touring the US and Toronto starting next week. Check out the album below.