Listen to the new song by The Hammerbombs!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new song by East Bay-based punk rockers The Hammerbombs! The song is called “Talk to Me” and is off their upcoming album F for Effort. Speaking to Punknews about the song, the band said,



"A classic yarn of unrequited love adapted to a modern-day punk/scene/show setting. Yearning, longing, and heartbreak, we've all been there, and never gets easier, or any less exciting.”

F for Effort will be out everywhere on November 1 and you can pre-order that via Loud Circles right here. The Hammerbombs will be playing two shows in California in November with Middle-Aged Queers and you can see the show details below. Listen to "Talk to Me" below!