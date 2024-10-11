Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes have released a cover of “Most People I Know (Think That I’m Crazy)” by Australian rock band Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs. The cover is available now via Fat Wreck Chords digitally as well as on vinyl along with their cover of “Queen of Hearts” by Juice Newton. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes will be touring Australia starting later this month and released their album ¡Blow it…at Madison’s Quinceañera! earlier this year. Check out the song below.