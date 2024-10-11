Episode #668.5 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! This episode is the September edition of Em Tells You What to Listen to and Em plays some of her favourite tracks from this past month. Songs by Career Day, The OBGMs, Thirdface, S.H.I.T., Punitive Damage, Lambrini Girls, Sprints, Special Interest, PONY, Kill Lincoln, Half Past Two featuring Catbite, Botfly, The Calamatix, Tramp, Rust Ring, and more are played. Listen to the episode and see the tracklist in full below!
ETYWTLT September Tracklist
“Last Thread” - Career Day
“Company Culture” - Lambrini Girls
“Meander” - Thirdface
“Rotten Column” - S.H.I.T.
“Baptism of Fire” - Punitive Damage
“Buffalo” - The OBGMs
“Feast” - Sprints
“Nothing Grows Here” - Special Interest
“Sleep Jeans” - GLU
“Every Little Crumb” - PONY
“Street Fighter” - Pom Pom Squad
“Stinkbug” - Kill Lincoln
“Rewind” - Stuck Lucky
“Wrong For You” - Half Past Two ft. Catbite
“Dread” - The Calamatix
“Big Dreams” - Amyl and the Sniffers
“i remember halloween” - Rosemary Nods Upon The Grave
“Funny Man” - Chat Pile
“Blackwater” - Bloom Dream
“Red Right Hand” - Bonnie Trash
“Elle Is For Love” - Botfly
“Raw” - Latter
“Who’s The Bitch?” - Rust Ring
“(dis)connected” - Hey, ily!
“Skeletons Surfacing” - Tramp
“Please Me” - Teen Jesus and Jean Teasers ft. The Linda Lindas
“Cannonball” - Thunder Queens
“Team Fight Tactics” - Cliffdiver
“Fatal Deluxe” - L.S. Dunes
“Your Face As An Effigy” - Ben Quad
“Captain Caveperson” - Night Court
“Vehicles” - Common Sage
“Invert The Jenny” - Sarah and the Safe Word