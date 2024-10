Skip Greer, who sang for Wynona Riders and is the current singer for Dead Kennedys, has formed a newish band. It's called Running Man and they just released a new single, "One Wrong Move" (though they've been around since 2022). The band's LP is out November 15 and has ten tracks, and it follows a self-released cassette tape. The release was recorded by Running Man bassist and Daytrotter co-founder Patrick Stolley.