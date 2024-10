, Posted by 10 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Sum 41 will release a vinyl version of 2011's Screaming Bloody Murder. The new version is out via Rude records and is limited to 1,000 hand numbered copies. it's out November 29 and is part of "Be the Change, a project conceived and developed by Rude Cares aiming at raising awareness towards climate change and environmental impact in the Music Community."