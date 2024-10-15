Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by The Dead Betties! It is for their new song “Computer Lover” and was directed by lead singer and bassist Joshua Ackley. Speaking about the song, the band said,



"Our modern relationship with technology has not only commodified love but has also numbed us to the very concept of meaningful human connection. ‘Computer Lover’ captures the bleak reality of modern intimacy, particularly within hookup culture, where connections are increasingly transactional, shallow, and digital. This song shines a spotlight on the emotional desolation that arises from a culture dominated by screens. In a world where love and intimacy are reduced to images, videos, and fleeting encounters on social media and dating apps, it becomes difficult to form deep human bonds. We are constantly surrounded by devices—swiping, scrolling, liking—and in doing so, we substitute superficial interactions for meaningful engagement.”

”Computer Lover” is off the Dead Betties’ upcoming album Impossible Future which will be out on October 18 via Rotten Princess Records. Watch the video below!