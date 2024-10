, Posted by 10 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Sick New World Fest has announced its 2025 edition. The lineup is mostly classic metal, nu metal, and some punk bands. Groups playing include Metallica and Linkin Park (who co-headline), along with AFI, X, Melvins, Scowl, Flaming Lips, 311, Refused, and a whole lot more… all in one day. About 50 bands play in total and that is April 12 in Las Vegas.