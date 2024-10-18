The Penske File surprise-release new EP, share video for “Acid Rain” ft. Chris Cresswell

The Penske File have surprise-released a new EP. It is called Acid Rain and features three new tracks: “Acid Rain” featuring Chris Cresswell of The Flatliners, “Run Along”, and “Suburban Nightmare”. A video for the title track has also been released which was shot at Vine St Studios in Hamilton, Ontario, and directed and edited by Victor Wiercioch. The Penske File will be playing Fest in Gainesville, Florida later this month and released their album Half Glow in 2023. Check out the video and EP below.