L.S. Dunes to release new album, share “Machines” video

L.S. Dunes
by

L.S. Dunes have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Violet and will be out on January 31 via Fantasy Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Machines” which was directed by David Brodsky and Frank Iero. L.S. Dunes released Past Lives in 2022. Check out the tracklist and video below.

Violet Tracklist

Like Magick

Fatal Deluxe

I Can See It Now…

Violet

Machines

You Deserve to be Haunted

Holograms

Paper Tigers

Things I Thought Would Last Forever

Forgiveness