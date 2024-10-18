L.S. Dunes to release new album, share “Machines” video

by Em Moore
L.S. Dunes have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Violet and will be out on January 31 via Fantasy Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Machines” which was directed by David Brodsky and Frank Iero. L.S. Dunes released Past Lives in 2022. Check out the tracklist and video below.
Violet Tracklist
Like Magick
Fatal Deluxe
I Can See It Now…
Violet
Machines
You Deserve to be Haunted
Holograms
Paper Tigers
Things I Thought Would Last Forever
Forgiveness