Death Goals and Dreamwell surprise-release split EP

Death Goals and Dreamwell have surprise-released a split EP. Each band has contributed two tracks. “Fake Smiles and Nervous Laughter” and “Music For Cryptids” are Death Goals’ songs and Dreamwell contributed “Music to Take Teeth By” (which features additional vocals by Nat Lacuna of The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir and Rosemary nods upon the grave) and “Suicide Commitment Issues”. The artwork for the split was created by Nat Lacuna. Death Goals released their album A Garden of Dead Flowers in 2023. Dreamwell released their album In My Saddest Dreams, I Am Beside You in 2023. Listen to both sides of the split below.