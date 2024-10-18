Listen to Lucky Iris' new EP and read a track-by-track breakdown!

Today we are thrilled to bring you a stream of the new EP by Leeds-based alt-pop duo Lucky Iris ! The EP is called something to believe in and features four tracks chock full of of infectious melodies. We caught up with lead vocalist Maeve to hear the stories behind each of the tracks. something to believe in is available everywhere now via EMI North and Launchpad+. Listen to the EP and read the track-by-track breakdown below!

<a href="https://luckyirisband.bandcamp.com/album/something-to-believe-in-ep">something to believe in (EP) by Lucky Iris</a>

something to believe in Track-by-Track Breakdown

1. ‘something to believe in’

When I’m going through a rough time there are two things I consistently turn to: music, and football. Being a fan has always given me something to believe in when I need it. This track is our take on an anthem, an ode to the things we pour our hearts into when we don’t feel like we can. For me, it’s football and pop music, so why not combine them both? There are so many parallels that can be drawn between football and music, but arguably the most obvious and important is the sense of community they both create. All you have to do is pick someone to support and in return get a sense of belonging. When we need something to believe in, we pick football, but maybe you can pick Lucky Iris.

2. ‘universal’

‘universal’ is about watching the world fall apart and wondering whether you’re the only one who can see it. Am I an empath? Or am I just human? Am I overly emotional? Or is everyone else feeling the same way? Is everyone just far better at hiding it? The issue is it’s really hard to know the answer. So instead I’ll take an online quiz to work out if I’m… going insane… decided by which kitchen and dessert choice I think is most “me”. But, maybe it really is just me. I hope no one else feels this way. I hope it’s just me. Because it doesn’t feel good. But I have a feeling it might not be.

‘i guess i like you (a lot)’

My girlhood crushes were distinctively differentiated from friendships on the grounds of whether I liked them, or if I like liked them. BIG difference. HUGE! It’s that sickly sweet daydream-like fantasy. That slightly delirious feeling of the joy of what could be. Have you ever felt so in crush with someone, that seeing them can completely derail your day? But in a good way! It’s so all-consuming that everything that was feeling difficult and heavy suddenly feels lighter and brighter. Because if I like like you, I’m going to tell you! And then everyone else! But who cares when you’re in crush!

4. ‘just friends’

‘just friends’ is for anyone who’s watched the breakdown of a relationship that you didn’t feel like you could mourn. Because it wasn’t a relationship. It was something undefinable. So you can’t say anything! Because you weren’t anything! Not anything worth labeling anyway! So instead here’s a song for all the undefinable non-relationships!