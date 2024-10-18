Julez and the Rollerz announce West Coast tour dates (US)

Julez And The Rollerz
by Tours

Julez and the Rollerz have announced tour dates for November. The band will be hitting the West Coast of the US and will be supporting Moon Walker on select dates. Julez and the Rollerz released their EP Is This Where The Party Is? in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Nov 01Kilowatt BarSan Francisco, CAPsyched! Fest
Nov 09Tractor TavernSeattle, WAFreakout Fest
Nov 13Starlet RoomSacramento, CAsupporting Moon Walker
Nov 15Mission TheaterPortland, ORsupporting Moon Walker
Nov 17The Vera ProjectSeattle, WAsupporting Moon Walker
Nov 19Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CAsupporting Moon Walker