Julez and the Rollerz have announced tour dates for November. The band will be hitting the West Coast of the US and will be supporting Moon Walker on select dates. Julez and the Rollerz released their EP Is This Where The Party Is? in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Nov 01
|Kilowatt Bar
|San Francisco, CA
|Psyched! Fest
|Nov 09
|Tractor Tavern
|Seattle, WA
|Freakout Fest
|Nov 13
|Starlet Room
|Sacramento, CA
|supporting Moon Walker
|Nov 15
|Mission Theater
|Portland, OR
|supporting Moon Walker
|Nov 17
|The Vera Project
|Seattle, WA
|supporting Moon Walker
|Nov 19
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|supporting Moon Walker