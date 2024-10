56 minutes ago by Em Moore

Split Chain have released a video for their cover of “I Don’t Wanna Be Me” by Type O Negative. The song originally appeared on Type O Negative’s 2003 album Life Is Killing Me. The video was filmed and edited by Ashlea Bea and Bert Martinez-Cowles. The cover is available digitally via Epitaph Records. Split Chain released a handful of singles so far this year. Check out the video below.