The Anti-Queens have announced tour dates for the US and Canada for this winter. The band released their album Disenchanted earlier this year and we spoke with Emily Bones and Valerie Knox about it in April. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Nov 23
|New Bedford, MA
|Play Arcade
|w/ The Devils Twins
|Dec 11
|York, PA
|Skid Row Garage
|w/ War On Women
|Dec 12
|Buffalo, NY
|Mohawk Place
|w/ War On Women
|Dec 13
|Toronto, ON
|The Danforth Music Hall
|w/ Boys Night Out & The Fullblast
|Dec 14
|Elora, ON
|Elora Brewing Company
|w/ War On Women & PKEW PKEW PKEW
|Dec 16
|Oshawa, ON
|Biltmore Theatre
|w/ War On Women & PKEW PKEW PKEW
|Dec 17
|Ottawa, ON
|The 27 Club
|w/ War On Women
|Dec 18
|Montreal, QC
|Le Ministère
|w/War On Women, XMAS Stomp Party
|Dec 31
|Indianapolis, IN
|Melody Inn
|NYE Pajama Party