The Anti-Queens announce winter tour dates (US and Canada)

The Anti-Queens
by Tours

The Anti-Queens have announced tour dates for the US and Canada for this winter. The band released their album Disenchanted earlier this year and we spoke with Emily Bones and Valerie Knox about it in April. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Nov 23New Bedford, MAPlay Arcadew/ The Devils Twins
Dec 11York, PASkid Row Garagew/ War On Women
Dec 12Buffalo, NYMohawk Placew/ War On Women
Dec 13Toronto, ONThe Danforth Music Hallw/ Boys Night Out & The Fullblast
Dec 14Elora, ONElora Brewing Companyw/ War On Women & PKEW PKEW PKEW
Dec 16Oshawa, ONBiltmore Theatrew/ War On Women & PKEW PKEW PKEW
Dec 17Ottawa, ONThe 27 Clubw/ War On Women
Dec 18Montreal, QCLe Ministèrew/War On Women, XMAS Stomp Party
Dec 31Indianapolis, INMelody InnNYE Pajama Party