Snooper: “Relay”

by Em Moore
Snooper has released a new song called “Relay”. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally now. Snooper will be touring the US starting on Halloween and released their split with Prison Affair earlier this year. Check out the song below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Oct 31
|Brooklyn Steel
|New York City, NY
|w/Machine Girl
|Nov 02
|Big Night Live
|Boston, MA
|w/Machine Girl
|Nov 03
|Higher Ground
|Burlington, VT
|w/Machine Girl
|Nov 06
|Howard Theatre
|Washington, DC
|w/Machine Girl
|Nov 07
|The Underground
|Charlotte, NC
|w/Machine Girl
|Nov 09
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|w/Machine Girl
|Nov 10
|Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
|Nashville, TN
|w/Machine Girl
|Nov 13
|HOB Houston
|Houston, TX
|w/Machine Girl
|Nov 14
|Emo’s
|Austin, TX
|w/Machine Girl
|Nov 15
|Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ
|Dallas, TX
|w/Machine Girl
|Nov 17
|G’s Majestic Lounge
|Fayetville, AR
|w/Cabo Boing
|Nov 18
|Proud Larry’s
|Oxford, MS
|w/Cabo Boing
|Nov 19
|Trimtab Brewing
|Birmingham, AL
|w/Cabo Boing
|Nov 20
|Handlebar
|Pensacola, FL
|w/Cabo Boing, Real People
|Nov 21
|Crowbar
|Tampa, FL
|w/Cabo Boing, Real People
|Nov 22
|Looseys
|Gainesville, FL
|w/Cabo Boing, Real People
|Nov 23
|Gramps
|Miami, FL
|w/Cabo Boing, Real People
|Nov 24
|The Spot
|Orlando, FL
|w/Cabo Boing, Real People