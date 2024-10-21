Snooper: “Relay”

Snooper has released a new song called “Relay”. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally now. Snooper will be touring the US starting on Halloween and released their split with Prison Affair earlier this year. Check out the song below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Oct 31Brooklyn SteelNew York City, NYw/Machine Girl
Nov 02Big Night LiveBoston, MAw/Machine Girl
Nov 03Higher GroundBurlington, VTw/Machine Girl
Nov 06Howard TheatreWashington, DCw/Machine Girl
Nov 07The UndergroundCharlotte, NCw/Machine Girl
Nov 09The MasqueradeAtlanta, GAw/Machine Girl
Nov 10Brooklyn Bowl NashvilleNashville, TNw/Machine Girl
Nov 13HOB HoustonHouston, TXw/Machine Girl
Nov 14Emo’sAustin, TXw/Machine Girl
Nov 15Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQDallas, TXw/Machine Girl
Nov 17G’s Majestic LoungeFayetville, ARw/Cabo Boing
Nov 18Proud Larry’sOxford, MSw/Cabo Boing
Nov 19Trimtab BrewingBirmingham, ALw/Cabo Boing
Nov 20HandlebarPensacola, FLw/Cabo Boing, Real People
Nov 21CrowbarTampa, FLw/Cabo Boing, Real People
Nov 22LooseysGainesville, FLw/Cabo Boing, Real People
Nov 23GrampsMiami, FLw/Cabo Boing, Real People
Nov 24The SpotOrlando, FLw/Cabo Boing, Real People