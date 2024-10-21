MakeWar cancel Fest performance

MakeWar have cancelled their upcoming performance at Fest in Gainesville, Florida. The band announced this in an Instagram post which reads,



”Dear Fest family,

It breaks our hearts to announce that we have to cancel our shows at @thefestfl this year. Our drummer, Ale, tore his rotator cuff a couple of weeks ago. We were holding out hope that he’d recover in time, and while there’s been some improvement, he’s still not in shape to rock the drums next weekend.

This really sucks because Fest is hands down our favorite time of the year. We love playing it, seeing our friends, and watching all the incredible bands. We’re truly sorry. Accidents happen, but we’ll come back stronger and better next year we promise you that!

Much love, Jose, Edwin, and Ale

MakeWar”